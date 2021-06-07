Families attend opening day at Bismarck community pools

Opening day for pools is now becoming filled due to the warm weather.

Temperatures have been in the 90s and 100s and families have been searching for ways to keep their kids happy.

Thankfully, Bismarck’s three public pools opened for the season.

The Elks Aquatic Center was busy with families enjoying the cool water in the pool, the splash pads and on the water slides.

The Lucero’s is one family who couldn’t wait for this day to come.

“I’m just so excited and relieved that the pools are finally open. We sweated it out this weekend just dying for the water and now that we’re here, we’re just so happy to be here. The pool water is awesome, the slides are great. We are loving it and we’re ready to kick off summer,” shared John Lucero.

“I watched my sister go down the slides.” shared Rosana Lucero.

All three of the Bismarck pools are open as is the Mandan Aquatic Center.