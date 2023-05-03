MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — With the sun shining, May 3 became the perfect day for the 50th Ag Day in Mandan. Parents and kids alike flocked to the Mandan Rodeo Grounds to learn about all things agriculture.

“It’s an opportunity to bring all of these different Ag organizations all together under one tent,” said Morton County Farm Bureau member Jeff Erhardt. “To be able to, in a day, touch a thousand plus young people in the area. And they get excited about agriculture, and this is why it’s the number one industry in our state.”

Erhardt says it’s important to show kids the impact agriculture has on daily life since many people are not raised on farms and ranches anymore.

“The population is declining of people in production agriculture,” Erhardt explained, “and this is our chance to showcase what we do, and where their food comes from, and the different products that we are getting from agriculture that goes well beyond what you may think. It’s more than just having the livestock here, which is great — but it also branches out from there. We got promotion of healthy grasslands, and conservation, and working with wildlife. And that’s what it’s all about here.”

As a result of its long-lasting impact on the community, attending Ag Day has even become a tradition for some locals — including teachers and families.

“A few years back I had a teacher come up to me,” recalled Morton County Farm Bureau President Nathan Boehm. “She said, ‘I went through this in second grade, and when I saw this on the schedule that I could bring my kids back’. she said ‘I knew I had to do it’.”

Those with Ag Day say if they can touch just one or two kids, and ignite a love for Ag in the process, it’ll all be worth it.