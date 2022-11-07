BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Do you know of anyone who was involved in a road traffic crash or the family of someone who was? Vision Zero would like your assistance in commemorating this year’s World Day of Remembrance.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was held for the first time in our state last year and helps to raise awareness of the millions killed and injured on roads each year, as well as celebrate their memory.

Families attending the event are invited to bring items with them representing their loved ones who lost their lives in traffic crashes to help create a temporary memorial symbolizing the lives lost on North Dakota roads annually. In addition to any items brought by families, Concrete Daisiez will also be donating flowers to the memorial. All contributed items will be returned immediately upon the event’s conclusion.

The 2022 Day of Remembrance will take place at the North Dakota State Capitol on Friday, November 18, at 2:00 p.m. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP prior to the event using this link.

More information regarding Vision Zero and the Day of Remembrance can be found on Vision Zero’s website.