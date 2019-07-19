Families of Two Fallen North Dakota Soldiers are Visited by a Tribute Group Traveling Cross-Country

22 days and over 4,000 miles: that’s what it takes for the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Tribute bikers to ride from coast to coast.

They started out in Oregon and will finish up at Arlington National Cemetary in Washington D.C.

KX News witnessed day six, as the group stopped in Bismarck to greet two North Dakota families, who lost loved ones in the line of duty.

Executive Director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers NW Warren Williamson adds, “17 different states, more than 4,100 miles and we’re honoring 65 fallen service members.”

The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Tribute rode in to visit the families of Army Specialist Tyler Orgaard and Army Sergeant First Class Darren Linde. Both were killed on the same mission in 2012.

Darren’s wife, Adrienne Linde shares, “Darren was everybody’s best friend, everybody’s confidant.”

Darren’s father Dwight Linde adds, “From the time he was a little guy to when he got killed, you could always depend on him. Because living out on the ranch, I’d ask him to do something or to go somewhere, I didn’t have to second guess him. He always did it.”

Adrienne Linde met the love of her life, Darren while he was on a break from duty. They were married for 15 years.

Adrienne explains, “I was a leasing agent at an apartment complex and he applied for a job there as a maintenance man, so I definitely hired him.”

Dwight Linde shares, “He loved what he was doing in the military, but family was always first.”

A photo was given to the family today. Adrienne says it’s the last photo she took of him, and she says it sums him up.

She explains, “When they presented that photo to us…that was his belly laugh.”

Dwight adds, “That was his smile, and it broke my heart again…”I was doing good until I saw that picture, and the flood gates just flew open.”

This torch burns in recognition of Linde, Orgaard and the 63 others honored this year. It stays lit the entire journey.

Williamson shares, “In our everyday lives, we always get so busy that we forget what’s really important, and our military and our fallen service members are really, really important.”

At the end of the day, the mission is to honor our fallen heroes and make sure their legacy is never forgotten.