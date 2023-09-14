BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Three families are now suing the state of North Dakota for what they claim is unequal treatment of transgender children.

This past year, North Dakota passed a law making it a crime to provide gender-affirming care to transgender children.

Plaintiffs claim that the new law bans specific hormonal treatments for transgender children that any other child is allowed to have access to.

“The equal protection clause of the North Dakota constitution requires that everyone be treated equally,” said Brittany Stewart the senior staff attorney, for the group Gender Justice. “By allowing these treatments to be used for non-transgender kids — and singling out transgender kids specifically to not be able to access that care — we are saying that that is a violation of the equal protection clause of the North Dakota constitution.”

One of the families that is suing the state was present at the capitol for the announcement.

They shared their story about how the law has affected them, saying that it has challenged their desire to stay in North Dakota where they were born and raised.

“By passing this law these politicians have intruded on our lives, and inserted themselves into decisions that they have no business being involved in,” said plaintiff Robert Dolney.

“All of this is why we have chosen to get involved,” added plaintiff Devon Dolney.

The plaintiffs ask that the law be declared unconstitutional and that the state be prohibited from enforcing it.