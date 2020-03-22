Family builds snowmen while grandmother looks through window at assisted living facility

Healthcare facilities around the world are restricting visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19 — but that didn’t stop some family members from visiting a loved one.

Coni Albertson and her family wanted to visit their grandmother at Edgewood Vista in Minot. Since they couldn’t go inside to see her, they decided to put a smile on her face a different way, by building snowmen.

“I enjoy watching them do it. I wish I could be out there helping them, but it’s ok,” said Josie Huseby.

Miss Josie turned 100 years old earlier this year. She says she understands the restrictions but will be happy when she can see her family face to face.