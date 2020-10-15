Family celebrates Minot woman’s 100th birthday through nursing home glass

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Long-term care facilities in the state are tightening visitation restrictions because of the coronavirus, but that didn’t stop one family from celebrating a milestone.

Barbara Satterthwaite turned 100 years old on Thursday but because of those restrictions, her family wasn’t able to give her a proper celebration.

Instead, they showed up at Trinity Homes with posters and cupcakes to wish her a Happy Birthday.
One of her grandchildren says not being able to celebrate with her on a day like today shows just how serious the virus is.

“When we moved her into the nursing home, I’m that one that was here every single day and now with this, I can’t come up here all the time. Sometimes we have to look at each other through the glass instead of being able to be near each other and then we can hug her and shake hands and hold hands with her right now,” said granddaughter Laurel Hyatt.

Barbara has two children, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, most of whom were there.

