WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — An afternoon fire at a Williston apartment building has caused one family to be displaced.

According to the Williston Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue West around 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 for a report of a fire in a multi-family apartment complex with victims inside.

When crews arrived, a primary search was performed and crews were able to confirm that there were no victims inside. The fire was contained to a single apartment and was fully extinguished at 1:39 p.m. The occupant of the apartment was able to partially extinguish the fire with a home fire extinguisher prior to WFD units arriving on the scene.

No injuries occurred from the fire and the Williston Fire Department Fire Prevention Division is actively investigating the cause and origin of the fire and has not formally released their findings.

One family, from the affected apartment, is currently displaced and has been referred to Williams County/Williston Emergency Management for assistance with alternative arrangements.