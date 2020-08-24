Family, Eggs, and Cakes: ND woman embraces her business off homemade ingredients

Supporting our local farmers and businesses is something KX stands by.

Reporter Aaron Fields talked to Marie Mills who started her own gourmet kitchen in town. She uses her own homemade ingredients and produce for her tasty treats. She has even turned it into something the whole family (including her animals) have become apart of.

“It’s just important to me for them to know where their food comes from,” says Marie Mills.

Mills worked as a CNA, but knew that wasn’t what was going to make her or her family happy at the end of the day. So… she asked herself what should she do?

“I just started baking and doing local shows and craft shows and my best friend Shelly at that time loved to bake as well. I lost her really suddenly to cancer at a really young age and just pursued the baking the business and it took off,” says Mills.

Mills opened up Marie Ann’s Gourmet Kitchen, creating cakes, cupcakes, and anything else your sweet tooth needs.

“I was actually confronted by the Department of Health because they had seen my products in Stein Mart and they said ‘You really need to be working out of a commercial kitchen to be doing this.’ And I was like I am. He was blown away, ” says Mills. “And he was like ‘you did that all own your own?'”

It wasn’t all on her own though… she tells KX she’s got the whole family involved with it.

Her daughter Makenzie Mills says, “I help her decorate for her business and like I frost.”

It’s not only her children and husband that help out but all her animals. They have over 20 chickens, 3 ducks, a horse, 2 dogs, a handful of cats, even some bunnies.

However, its the chickens and her fresh eggs that have been making a big impact, especially during the pandemic.

“That’s when I really started selling my eggs to customers was COVID,” says Marie. “Egg prices went up and there was a lot of demand and people were at home of course cooking and baking and people with their families.”

Not only is she baking goodies in her kitchen but is hand delivering her fresh eggs to people all around town. At the end of the day she says what keeps her going is the continuing family effort.

“Everyone compliments each other really well you know,” says Mills. “When I need the heavy lifting from the guys they are there for me and when I need the decorative touch– she’s there for me.”

Mills even gave us some of her famous cookie dough cupcakes and they are KX News approved.

For more information, click here.