Family from Williston ambushed in attack in Mexico

At least thirteen people are dead, many of whom are children after a family from North Dakota is killed by cartels in Mexico.

We spoke to a family member, Kenny LeBaron, who says Rhonita Miller was living in Williston with her son and daughter.

They went to Mexico, where the family owns land.

It’s believed they were accidentally ambushed by a large force of cartels and their vehicle was shot at.

Behind that vehicle were two other vehicles, carrying LeBaron’s family members.

A relative who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said he had located the burned-out, bullet-ridden SUV containing the remains of his nephew’s wife and her four children.

LeBaron says they were then kidnapped.

A family member had somehow found the abandoned vehicles, in which two adults and six children, but there were some children that survived but wounded.

He ran back to town for help to rescue the injured.

It would eventually take help from the military to clear the scene so the remaining family members could get out of the dangerous situation.

