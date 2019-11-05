Family from Williston ambushed in attack in Mexico

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police-lights-file-jpg_20160710053913-159532

At least thirteen people are dead, many of whom are children after a family from North Dakota is killed by cartels in Mexico.

We spoke to a family member, Kenny LeBaron, who says Rhonita Miller was living in Williston with her son and daughter.

They went to Mexico, where the family owns land.

It’s believed they were accidentally ambushed by a large force of cartels and their vehicle was shot at.

Behind that vehicle were two other vehicles, carrying LeBaron’s family members.

A relative who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said he had located the burned-out, bullet-ridden SUV containing the remains of his nephew’s wife and her four children.

LeBaron says they were then kidnapped.

A family member had somehow found the abandoned vehicles, in which two adults and six children, but there were some children that survived but wounded.

He ran back to town for help to rescue the injured.

It would eventually take help from the military to clear the scene so the remaining family members could get out of the dangerous situation.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more as this develops on kxnet.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

Drew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew"

By the Batch

Thumbnail for the video titled "By the Batch"

Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia"

Deer Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Tags"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Slim Chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens"

Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling"

Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind"

CWD

Thumbnail for the video titled "CWD"

Fugitive Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fugitive Task Force"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/4"

Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

You Make A Difference Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "You Make A Difference Award"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge