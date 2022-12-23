(KXNET) – The Salvation Army Northern Division reports they received a rare gift in one of their North Dakota kettles this week—a wedding ring from the family of a woman who passed away over 50 years ago.

The ring was accompanied by a note, which read: “My mother’s wedding ring. She passed away in 1970. Was a nurse at hospital for many years. A very loving and caring and giving person. Hopefully there is some value in this. She is still giving! Love you mom!”

(Photo Courtesy: Salvation Army)

There is indeed value in the ring, and it will go toward providing food, shelter, and care to those who are struggling.

“We regularly see generous acts like this—people who give of themselves so that others can obtain the necessities to live,” said Lt. Colonel Dan Jennings, Salvation Army Northern Division commander. “We’ll never know who this selfless person is, but we want them to know how much we appreciate their act of kindness and how much it means to us.”

The annual Red Kettle campaign runs through tomorrow, December 24th.