BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — They thought they were just getting a late-night food order, but a bizarre incident happened this week in Bismarck when a family says their delivery driver turned violent.

“It was kind of late honestly. The kids probably should’ve been in bed, but we just got the call there was no school the next day,” Dustin Dillon said.

Dillon says on a cold night this week, he put in a DoorDash food order for his kids.

“And I get my notification from my Dasher, Aaron’s approaching. It said the name was Aaron,” Dillon said.

His Dasher would later be named Kyleigh Deacy. Dillon soon found that his warm gesture of a $40 tip on that cold night wasn’t so welcome.

“She went off, told me to go inside, she’s DoorDash, she’d bring the food to me, ‘you don’t need to be out here with me’,” Dillon said.

Dillon says Deacy then came up to his front door without the food, hugged, and then shoved his wife.

“I don’t know if she was on drugs or drunk, you could tell she was under the influence of something,” Dillon said.

Dillon says Deacy then took out a can of pepper spray hitting spraying his 12-year-old daughter in the face.

“That was the biggest thing, I don’t know why she pepper sprayed us,” Dillon said.

Dillon tells KX News that Bismarck police soon showed up to look into what happened, but it appears Deacy wasn’t cooperative. So, officers arrested her. And she’s now facing a felony charge of assault involving a minor.

“But the officer was super nice, we appreciate him,” Dillon said. “He asked us what we needed, I said ‘take her to jail.’ Cuz I want to press charges just because of my kid.”

The incident literally left a mark on the Dillon family just before Christmas.

“My kids wouldn’t even sleep in their own bed, they slept in our bed that night,” Dillon said.

But Dillon says he’s determined to give his kids a good Christmas after a few uneasy nights.

“We’ll still have the holidays, we’ll still have a good time,” Dillon said. “I’m not going to let that bring our holiday down.”

Deacy appeared in court on Friday and posted a $2,000 bond and her trail is scheduled for April 14, 2023. She was ordered to stay away from the victim.