Family of 9 slain Mexican-Americans sues Juarez drug cartel

Family members of nine women and children, some of which lived in Williston, according to a family member, who were killed in Mexico in November have filed a federal lawsuit against the Juarez drug cartel.

They accuse the cartel of carrying out the attack in retribution for publicly criticizing and demonstrating against the cartel.

A lawyer representing the family members said they initiated the lawsuit to show the Juarez cartel was responsible for the Nov. 4 slaughter and to seek damages.

It’s not clear whether representatives of the cartel would appear in court to defend against the lawsuit.