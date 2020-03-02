Family of Baby Gone Too Soon Raises Thousands for North Dakota Nonprofits

Back in December, KX News brought you the story of Baby Ellie.

She died at just five-weeks old in December of 2018 and her parents have been honoring her memory ever since.

Last December, on what would have been Ellie’s first birthday, her parents held a celebration of life. In their daughter’s honor, they invited the Minot community to celebrate and give back to the city that Ellie was born and buried in.

Nearly $3,600 was donated to the Minot Area Homeless Coalition, making the Christmas holiday especially memorable.

“I am truly truly grateful, and I know I heard people as they came in, they said ‘what’s this?’ and I said, it’s from a family and their young child who’s no longer here. They would just break down,” shared Mac Mcleod, Executive Director of the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

In total, more than $12,500 was raised at two events, one in Minot and another in the family’s home city of Toronto.

The remainder of funds raised went to the Souris Valley United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the Hopeful Heart Project in Fargo.