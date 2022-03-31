Main Streets all over the state are home to thriving businesses, and sometimes, vacant buildings that once were businesses.

In Mohall, an abandoned building is being renovated to bring more family fun to the area.

Although it may not look like it, this area in the photo above will be part of a bowling alley, and that’s one of many changes happening to this building courtesy of the MLS Community Improvement Association.

Some other updates include sports simulators, mini-golf, a lounge and a fitness center.

The association aims to bring something for all ages to Mohall.



“Minot is about an hour away to be able to have a birthday party for kids and so forth we thought why not try and do something in our town to bring families here from other small communities, but also to provide activities for the youth of Mohall and surrounding communities for birthday parties and fun interactions and family entertainment,” said Treasurer Emmy Handeland.

The nonprofit officially closed on the old MTI building in February, but renovations began in December.



“The prior owners let us get in here and get started,” said Handeland. “So we could get going on things. So we could try and have some stuff open by spring.”

The renovations are funded by donations and grants.



“We’ve applied for grants,” said Handeland. “We’re applying for assistance through the city sales tax here in Mohall through the city, but mainly right now it’s all donations that have been coming in from local businesses and individuals.”

The nonprofit has also sold office supplies that were left in the building to help fund the project.

The completion date for each of the activities will vary.



“We are working in phases so the first phase is going to be opening up the lounge and the arcade,” said Handeland.

Handeland says she’s looking forward to seeing something that she hopes will be a big change for Mohall and surrounding cities.



“Our kids are our future,” said Handeland. “So to be able to offer some things here for the kids, to be able to come in and keep them in town and give them something to do, we just feel really good about what we’re doing here and are really excited to have this in the community.”

Donations can be sent to the MLS Community Improvement at:

P.O. Box 679

Mohall 58761

You can also reach out to donate your time or money on the MLS CIA Facebook page.