BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Families will have the chance to have fun on Saturday while also helping first responders.

Arrow Service Team is hosting a Family Safety Day to support local first responders.

There will be free food, a silent auction, and demonstrations done by the fire department.

The event will also have a free-will donation with the proceeds going to the Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which provides support for emergency personnel.

“First responders see a lot more trauma and certain things throughout their lives than most people would ever see. They may see more in a week than most people experience in their entire life. So mental health is very important for first responders to maintain things,” said Chad Leier, a co-owner of the Arrow Service Team.

Family Safety Day will be held at the Arrow Service Team building, in Bismarck, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The address is 2925 E. Broadway Ave.