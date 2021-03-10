Family takes the state to federal court over years-long fight for mineral royalties

After two North Dakota Supreme Court decisions sided with mineral owners in cases against the state, dozens of families in similar lawsuits thought precedent was set.

But according to the state Department of Trust Lands, the Wilkinson and Sorum decisions will not set the tone for the rest of North Dakotans in court. In fact in the latest lawsuit, the first to appear in federal court, the state argues that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the private citizens’ claims.

KX News has been covering multiple lawsuits for over a year, all brought forth by families who believe they retain the right to all mineral royalty payments on land they sold in the 1950s to make way for the creation of the Garrison Dam and Lake Sakakawea. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers drew a line at the riverbed before flooding the land. Recently the state redrew it, and about ten years ago North Dakota families started noticing that new line took away mineral acres, and in all, millions of dollars.

The Vohs family history

Around 1906-1907, Adolph Vohs, a German immigrant and the patriarch of the Vohs Family moved west to Williston, setting up a homestead and a butcher shop.

“I don’t know if you know where the Grand Theatre is on Main Street in Williston, but that was the original Vohs Meat Market,” said Ed Lynch, a descendent of Vohs.

He says the butcher shop operated for about 60 years.

"I remember as a really young kid, my mom taking me down there," he reminisced. "It's amazing what they went through."





Photos courtesy of Ed Lynch

Lynch was left a portion of the mineral acres after the passing of his Great Aunt and Godmother Esther Vohs in 1989. The homestead is now flooded by Lake Sakakawea.

“They didn’t have much of a choice,” Lynch explained. “It was either sell it to the federal government or the Army Corps of Engineers under the Flood Control Act of 1944, or it would be condemned.”

The lawsuit

About ten years ago, after Lynch moved out of state for work, he found out about two-thirds of the money in mineral royalties he was counting on wasn’t there.

“We could be living comfortably, and here we are struggling, you know,” he said.

“I’ve got about a dozen other clients who are in the same boat,” shared attorney Josh Swanson.

The Lynch/Vohs family is the subject of his latest mineral rights lawsuit. Swanson says the family was waiting to see what happened in two other major cases before filing. When the state Supreme Court sided with the families in the Wilkinson and Sorum cases, Swanson assumed that would hold precedent.

State Land Commissioner Jodi Smith says each case is different.

“For whatever reason, the state of North Dakota has decided to ignore those decisions,” Swanson added.

So, he took this case federal. It was filed in December, and in late January, the state filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Smith declined to comment on the ongoing litigation, but the motion cites the eleventh amendment that essentially protects states from lawsuits brought against them by citizens..

“We’re allowed to bring a claim against Commissioner Smith. In her capacity as a Land Commissioner, she doesn’t enjoy the same 11th Amendment immunity,” Swanson argues.

He countered with this in a response brief, also citing a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court case where a citizen was able to make a similar takings claim against the local government. Swanson believes this sets precedent for state entities too.

In the meantime, Lynch and his family wait.

“I’m 57 going on 58. As you get older and the stress and stuff like that…” Lynch paused. “It’s not an easy thing, you know.”

Swanson says a decision by the court will likely take some time. He hopes there will be a ruling by the end of the summer.