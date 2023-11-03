MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Happening now at the North Dakota State Fair Grounds is The Christmas Big One Art and Craft Fair.

Over 200 vendors are in town to sell their goods.

Alex Rohlik, the owner of Midwest Game Crave, makes handmade wooden board games that fold up.

He started the business about 15 years ago, but this is his first time selling in Minot.

Rohlik says his wooden game boards fold up so you don’t lose any pieces.

Rohlik says family game night is something that should never go out of style.

“The reason for that is because in today’s society, people get so busy they spend so much time behind a computer screen or in front of a phone or a tablet that they kind of forget what life is really about and it is about that quality time you spend as a family getting to know each other building relationships,” said Rohlik.

You’ll also find plenty of shoppers roaming the booths looking for something unique.

Joy Johnson-Heller says she’s in town to find some nice gift ideas.

“I love the Big One because there are so many wonderful handmade gifts and people are so personable and the artisans here are just amazing,” said Johnson-Heller.

If you missed out on Friday, the craft fair is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Big One is coming to Bismarck in two weeks.