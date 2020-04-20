Family visits local nursing home to keep residents company

Coronavirus
Crystal Wendlandt, a Watford City kindergarten teacher and photographer, and her family called the local nursing home to see if any residents wanted a visitor, and with some creativity to keep social distancing guidelines in mind, they were able to create some fun together.

Sarah Skarda, with McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, coordinated the visit where the resident and family played tic-tac-toe on a glass door to safely separate them. She said the family didn’t know the resident.

“They are just kind people. She messaged me after this and said that was so fun and they cannot wait to come back and see this resident again and any others who want a visit,” said Skarda.

Credit: Sarah Skarda

