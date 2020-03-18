Family Wellness in Mandan, Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck to close due to COVID-19 concerns

Family Wellness in Mandan and the Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck will close to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The YMCA plans to reopen on March 24, and Family Wellness plans to reopen on April 1.

As these dates near, Family Wellness and the YMCA said they will continue to reevaluate the situation and reassess these potential reopen dates.

“The health and well-being of our community is our priority, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone as safe as possible. This decision is in the best interest of our members and our community,” said Taija Bohn, Family Wellness Director.

Family Wellness and YMCA Youth Development Center childcare facilities will remain open during this critical period to support our workforce. To ensure a safe and clean environment for children, parents and staff, additional cleaning and sanitation measures will be taken daily.