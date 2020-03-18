Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus

Family Wellness in Mandan, Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck to close due to COVID-19 concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Family Wellness in Mandan and the Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck will close to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The YMCA plans to reopen on March 24, and Family Wellness plans to reopen on April 1.

As these dates near, Family Wellness and the YMCA said they will continue to reevaluate the situation and reassess these potential reopen dates.

“The health and well-being of our community is our priority, and we want to make sure we are doing our part to keep everyone as safe as possible. This decision is in the best interest of our members and our community,” said Taija Bohn, Family Wellness Director.

Family Wellness and YMCA Youth Development Center childcare facilities will remain open during this critical period to support our workforce. To ensure a safe and clean environment for children, parents and staff, additional cleaning and sanitation measures will be taken daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Reading Books Live

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Books Live"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Medora Frei

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Frei"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge