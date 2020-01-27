Live Now
WATCH: Live coverage of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death

Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after crash

Local News

by: KTLA and NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/KTLA) — Condolences are pouring in for Kobe Bryant, including from the President of the United States.

Former teammate Shaquille O’Neal expressed his sadness at losing both Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Former President Barak Obama recalled his friend.

NBA legend Michael Jordan also offered his thoughts.

Tom Brady tweeted his sadness with hearts and prayers for Kobe.


The NBA player Dwayne Wade expressed his disbelief.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recalled his friend.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich offered his thoughts.

NBA legend Bill Russell also shared his memories of Kobe.

The Houston Texans JJ Watts also expressed his disbelief.

Disney CEO Robert Iger:

Chloe Jackson with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky posted a video of the time she met Bryant.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang and singer Bruno Mars also posted about Bryant’s legacy.

Dr. J Julius Erving, who played with Bryant’s father Joe, offered his condolences as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"

Uncover Hydrants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uncover Hydrants"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Video Game Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Controversy"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Climate Change and Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Climate Change and Congress"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Hunting Land App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting Land App"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Lincoln Boil Alert 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Alert 1"

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"

Joan Kahl Passes Away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joan Kahl Passes Away"

New Dance Studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dance Studio"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Surrey Pizza Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Pizza Place"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge