FAQ: Coronavirus and social distancing

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives, but some of your questions still may not have been answered. What exactly is COVID-19? Why have so many restrictions been put into place? And how can you help?

Below, you’ll see answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

WHAT IS COVID-19?

Coronavirus is a virus that can make people sick with the disease COVID-19. It originated in Wuhan, China, last year (that’s where the ’19’ part of the name comes from). | CDC website

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19?

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms generally develop between two and 14 days after exposure. When the case becomes severe, it can develop into pneumonia that requires hospitalization. | CDC website

HOW DO YOU GET COVID-19?

COVID-19 spreads when an infected person coughs and small particles of the virus enter another person’s body, generally by inhaling. It’s also possible to get COVID-19 by touching a surface where the virus is living and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes. This is why health officials are advising you to cover your mouth with your arm when you cough, stand far apart from other people and wash your hands frequently. It appears each infected person spreads the illness to between two and three others — faster than flu but slower than measles or tuberculosis.

HOW IS COVID-19 DIFFERENT FROM A COLD OR THE FLU?

Influenza, the common cold and COVID-19 are all viral infections, but they come from different viruses. Flu symptoms are more varied than coronavirus, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and possibly vomiting and diarrhea. Flu is widespread and kills hundreds of thousands of people around the world each year — about .1% of those infected. Those deadly cases are spread out over time so hospitals can manage them. | WHO website

The common cold shares some of the same symptoms, but they come on slower and it’s unusual for the cases to develop into something serious. | Cold vs. Influenza

COVID-19, doctors treating patients in Bergamo, Italy, which has been hit especially hard by the pandemic, say the disease is completely different than the flu. They said they’re seeing dozens of new serious cases each day, more than they can keep up with.

HOW MANY PEOPLE GET SEVERE CASES OF COVID-19?

This rate is still being tracked, as is the fatality rate. The death rate could be 1% to 4%, depending on where the outbreak is. The majority of people who contract COVID-19 are going to have mild symptoms — or none at all — and will recover. Older people and those with preexisting health problems are the most likely to develop severe complications, though younger and healthy people may have serious cases, too.

The problem with coronavirus is that it can spread so quickly that the number of severe cases rises so quickly hospitals are overwhelmed.

WHAT DO I DO IF I THINK I HAVE COVID-19?

Stay calm. You may just have the cold or flu. Even if you do have COVID-19, most cases are mild and you’ll probably recover at home. Quarantine yourself and your entire household while you seek advice from a doctor. Do not go directly to your doctor’s office — you could contribute to the spread. Only go to the emergency room if it’s an actual emergency, like if you can’t breathe. For example, Trinity Health is asking you to call 701-857-5000 where you will be directed to an over-the-phone screening that will decide your eligibility to be tested for coronavirus.

WHAT IS SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WHY ARE WE DOING IT?

Social distancing is the practice of separating ourselves from one another to slow the spread of the virus. Stay away from other people when possible — this is why mass events like sports games have been canceled and why areas where people congregate, like bars and restaurant dining rooms, have been closed. When you must interact with others, like at your job or in a grocery store, stand at least 3 feet apart and preferably 6. This makes it harder for the virus to spread.

As we’ve noted, the problem with coronavirus is that it spreads so quickly that the number of severe cases can rise more quickly than hospitals can keep up with. We saw this happen in China and it’s happening now in Italy and Spain — health care systems are overrun, making it very hard to care for the small percentage of patients who developed severe cases. You may have heard the term “flatten the curve.” That’s what we’re doing — trying to turn an unmanageable spike in cases into a manageable load.

WHY ISN’T EVERYONE GETTING TESTED FOR COVID-19?

The short answer: There just aren’t enough test kits. Health officials are determining who’s most at risk of developing a severe illness to decide who gets tested. In Gov. Doug Burgum’s daily press conference on March 20, State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said South Dakota offered North Dakota 1,000 testing swabs and that the North Dakota Department of Health was in the process of picking them up. Tufte also said the state is in the process of getting 4,000 more swabs.

WHAT IS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DOING ABOUT IT?

Congress has passed two aid packages for Americans dealt a financial blow by the widespread closures and it’s working on a third that would provide direct stimulus checks.

Meanwhile, federal health officials are scrambling to get out more test kits and personal protection equipment, like medical masks, gloves and gowns.

WHAT’S CLOSED BECAUSE OF COVID-19?

While Gov. Burgum has not issued a stay-at-home order, nearly every public space is still being affected in one way or another. Universities are going online-only and K-12 schools are closed. Bars, gyms and other nonessential businesses are closing, and restaurants can only do takeout or delivery.

Grocery stores are still open, though Walmart, Marketplace and Cash Wise have limited hours to keep shelves stocked.

Many retail chains have adjusted hours for those who at most at risk for the coronavirus, like seniors, medical personnel and first responders.

HOW CAN I HELP?

Trinity Health said while they have enough surgical and N95 masks for now, they’re anticipating shortages. If you can help, email your information to Ward County Emergency Manager Jenn Wiechmann at jennifer.wiechmann@wardnd.com.

For groups and individuals willing to sew masks, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts has fabric available free of charge at its store in Town & Country Mall.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on KXNet.com

North Dakota COVID-19 | Latest from the CDC