BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Friday, students in our area experienced a special job tour in Memorial Hall at the Capitol, but not in the way you might think!

Be More Colorful is a company based in Fargo. The company creates virtual reality experiences for students across North Dakota, to show them all the interesting jobs they can pursue in the future.

To the company, virtual reality is a great way for students to see different workforce environments without having to travel miles away for an in-person tour. It also allows students to experience jobs they never would have thought of.

“We’ve got about 24 experiences that we’ve brought here and we’ve brought a bunch of students from the career academy coming over to show legislatures how virtual reality can be used to help students explore and find their pathway,” said Matt Chaussee, CEO of Be More Colorful.