North Dakota firefighters are continuing a 30-year tradition of delivering gifts to children at hospitals in Fargo on Christmas Day.

It’s a tradition that began in 1990 when the 3-year-old son of a Fargo firefighter was hospitalized and worried that Santa Claus would not be able to find him.

The gifts this year are given in memory of Keaton Nelson, who made his Make-a-Wish be for gifts to be delivered to other hospitalized children.