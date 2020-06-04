Fargo leaders, protesters plea for peace instead of violence

Hundreds of people march on the streets of Fargo, N.D., Saturday, May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Black leaders in North Dakota’s largest city pleaded for calm Thursday in the face of violent threats to disrupt a gathering in memory of George Floyd and advertised the event as a celebration and not a protest.

The OneFargo event is scheduled Friday afternoon at a downtown Fargo park.

Organizers had planned to march from Island Park to City Hall for a sit-in.

They have scrapped that idea after social media threats surfaced to burn down the city offices and commit other violent acts.

Organizer Wess Philome says anyone who is looking to destroy the “positive energy” from Friday’s event should stay home.

The pledge to tone down the dissent comes after people damaged buildings and vehicles in downtown Fargo last weekend.