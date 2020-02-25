Fargo man accused of killing his dad says he didn’t do it

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Riley was in court Monday where he fired his lawyer – claiming he has not done a good job of representing him.

His 60-year-old dad was found dead in the south Fargo apartment they shared two years ago.
Riley placed the 911 call that day saying his dad committed suicide. But police believe his son pulled the trigger during a fight.

In court the judge told Riley he may have to represent himself at trial. He maintains his innocence.

“I want the gun power residue report. I think this whole thing is a joke. I need proper representation or the gun power report. We’ve already addressed the issue of the reports and the issue of adequate representation,” said Riley.

The judge wants the trial to happen within the next two months.

