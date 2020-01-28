Fargo man charged with killing son heading to prison

The Fargo man charged with killing his son in a tragic south Fargo crash a year ago is now headed to prison.

Thirty-one-year old Christopher Devine stands convicted Monday of driving nearly 75-miles an hour on south University in Fargo while drunk.

In the back seat were his two sons, ages seven and five.

His son, Jason died in the crash. His other son, Branden, needed CPR and intensive care to survive.

Monday, in Cass County District Court, Devine was sentenced to 14-years in prison.

The mother of the two boys wrote a letter that was read in court but said attending the hearing would have been too emotional for her.