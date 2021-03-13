Fargo man convicted of killing girlfriend

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Cass County District Court jury has found a Fargo man guilty in the death of his girlfriend.

Forty-six-year-old Sheldon Davis was convicted Friday of murder, arson and endangering by fire in the death of 52-year-old Denise Anderson.

Her body was found in Davis’ apartment after a fire on Aug 1, 2019. The jury deliberated about an hour before convicting Davis.

He faces a maximum life in prison without parole. Davis had denied the allegations and said someone else had killed Anderson.