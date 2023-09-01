ENDERLIN, N.D. (KXNET) — One person was injured in a crash Friday morning near Enderlin.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old male was driving an unloaded Kenworth truck with a semi-trailer south on Country Road 38 around 9:45 a.m. when he failed to maintain the lane and entered the ditch.

The Kenworth hit multiple bushes and trees along with a ground wire for a power line.

The driver was brought to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious non-life-threatening injuries, he was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbag did not deploy.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.