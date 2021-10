A Fargo man jumped from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle on I-29 on Monday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 33-year-old man was partially run over by the vehicle he was riding in before attempting to jump over the guardrail of the 13th Avenue overpass.

Highway Patrol says two good samaritans restrained the man to prevent him from harming himself further. He was then taken to Sanford Hospital and is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.