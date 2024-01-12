FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 59-year-old Fargo man was killed earlier this morning after his car left the road on Interstate 29 near Hankinson around 8:15 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, when the driver left the road, he struck a road-closed barricade near the exit to the Dakota Magic Casino, entered a ditch, and then came to rest by impacting two supports of another highway sign.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.