KENMARE, N.D. (KXNET) — One person has life-threatening injuries from a crash between two semis near Kenmare on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Kenworth semi, driven by a 42-year-old Fargo man, was driving north on Highway 52 when it came upon a construction zone, where a flagger had stopped traffic.

The Kenworth failed to stop and hit the rear end of a Freightliner semi, driven by a 67-year-old man from Bowbells, that was waiting for the flagger to let traffic proceed.

The driver of the Kenworth was wearing a lap and shoulder belt and sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to Trinity Health Kenmare Hospital before being brought to Trinity Health Minot.

The driver of the Freightliner was also wearing a lap and shoulder belt and was uninjured.

Both drivers are under investigation and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.