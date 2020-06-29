Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Fargo mayor says holiday will test efforts to curb COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The mayor of Fargo says that while North Dakota’s most populous city and the state’s COVID-19 hotspot is making progress in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, the July 4th holiday could be a challenge.

Many residents in Cass County, where Fargo is located, spend the holiday congregating in the lakes country of northwestern Minnesota.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says it will be a test of social distancing and other prevention practices.

Mahoney says the county is heading in the right direction in terms of active cases but adds that more people are “getting out and about.”

He says officials will “find some things out” after the holiday weekend.

Cass County saw 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday, more than half of the positive tests statewide in the last day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tyve Bulliner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyve Bulliner"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"

Robert One Minute 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-28"

Woman who teaches English gets grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who teaches English gets grant"

New restaurant open in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant open in Mandan"

Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated"

Rise in break-ins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in break-ins"

FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

Latest Stories

More Local News

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss