FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas was able to walk out of Sanford Health in Fargo on Saturday after recovering for 22 days from injuries he sustained during the shooting that took place in July.

The Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page posted a video that showed Officer Dotas making his walk out of the hospital, family in hand, while hospital staff celebrated his recovery.

Police asked that members of the community please keep Officer Dotas and his family in their thoughts as he continues his journey to a full recovery.

According to Fargo Police, fellow officer Tyler Hawes continues his recovery at Sanford Health and they hope to be celebrating his release soon.

You can watch the full video of Officer Dotas making his walk out of Sanford Health right here.