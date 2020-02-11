Fargo officer who died in line of duty honored with flag-lowering ceremony

On Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department remembered an officer who was shot and killed on duty.

Officer Jason Moszer died in a standoff that started as a domestic violence call in 2016. He was only 33. The Fargo community gathered to watch the FPD lower a flag in his memory.

Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson said pictures of Officer Moszer are everywhere, but he’ll never be just a face on the wall.

“His sacrifice meant something. We learned from that sacrifice and I think that’s the best way we can honor Jason going forward,” said Anderson.

There’s a conference room named after Officer Moszer, so even new recruits and future officers will know who he was.