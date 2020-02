This week is the anniversary of a tragedy that forever changed Fargo.

Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department will be honoring the memory of officer Jason Moszer, who died in the line of duty four years ago.

Officer Jason Moszer

Moszer was shot and killed during a standoff in 2016.

Tuesday morning at 9 police will host a flag-lowering ceremony outside of the police station in the west parking lot.

The public is invited to the ceremony and it will also be live-streamed on the Fargo Police’s Facebook page.