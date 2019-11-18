Fargo officer who shot himself back from hand surgery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police sergeant who accidentally shot himself in the hand is home after undergoing surgery at a Minneapolis area hospital.

Sgt. Matt Ysteboe (YIS’-tah-boh) suffered a rifle wound to his left hand on Friday. Ysteboe and other officers were responding to a call of a man firing a gun in downtown Fargo. He was giving other officers instructions when his rifle went off.

Fargo police say Ysteboe’s surgery went well. He was home in time to coach his son’s hockey team over the weekend.

KFGO-AM reports Ysteboe has more medical appointments next week, where he will learn more about his recovery and restrictions he might face.

Ysteboe was the night shift supervisor on Friday. He has been with the department since 2001 and was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/18"

Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Increasing Wind With Some Afternoon Sun"

Synchronized Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Synchronized Skating"

Dickinson State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State Football"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

ND Outdoors 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Outdoors 11-17"

Suspect Loose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect Loose"

Unattended Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unattended Cars"

Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling"

Berthold Holiday Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Holiday Drive"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-17"

Baby Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby Event"

Hospice Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice Tree Lighting"

Ryan Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Fans"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

WDA Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Volleyball"

Girl's State Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's State Swimming"

Holiday Cooking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Cooking"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge