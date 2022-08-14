The Fargo Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Henrique Watson was last seen at his home in south Fargo on the evening of August 13, but has not returned.

Watson is approximately 5’5″, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black sweatshirt, and tennis shoes.

Henrique’s whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with any information regarding his disappearance or current location has been asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting the keyword FARGOPD to 701-847-411.