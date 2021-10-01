Fargo police arrest Minot man after short vehicle, foot pursuit

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A Minot man is in custody this morning after trying to flee Fargo police during a traffic stop.

According to Fargo police, shortly after midnight, officers tried to stop a car driven by the Minot man. He drove off and crashed into another vehicle along Fargo’s Main Avenue.

He then fled on foot but was later apprehended in an alley behind the Old Broadway Restaurant and Bar in downtown Fargo.

The 34-year-old Minot man was charged with preventing arrest, aggravated reckless endangerment, fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.