Fargo Police Department deputy chief resigns

Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson of the Fargo Police Department has resigned after 31 years of service, according to the FPD.

His resignation comes the same day as the announcement of an unpaid, one week suspension for his “unauthorized actions during the George Floyd protest and riot in Fargo last weekend.”

Fargo Police Chief David Todd and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney met with Osmundson to discuss his actions, which they say he chose to “undertake on his own without approval on Saturday evening.”

Chief Todd received his resignation Thursday afternoon.

Osmundson came under scrutiny after his co-workers complained in an email that during the protest, Osmundson, who was working on his own undercover, held a protest sign at the law enforcement center, held a beer can during the downtown riot and that he said the words “f— the police” during the protest.

In his own email this week, Osmundson defended his decision.

