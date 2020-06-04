Fargo Police deputy chief suspended for one-week

WDAY: FARGO — Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson has been suspended for one week of unpaid leave, effective immediately, for his unauthorized actions during the George Floyd protest and riot in Fargo last weekend.

The announcement of the suspension came Thursday, June 4, as Fargo Police Chief David Todd and Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney met with Osmundson to discuss his actions, which they say he chose to “undertake on his own without approval on Saturday evening”.

Osmundson came under scrutiny after his co-workers complained in an email that during the protest, Osmundson, who was working on his own undercover, held a protest sign at the law enforcement center, held a beer can during the downtown riot and that he said the words “f— the police” during the protest.

In his own email this week, Osmundson, a 32-year-veteran of the department, vehemently defended his decision to change into civilian clothes, don a mask and go undercover later in the day.

“This a serious matter and we are dealing with it quickly,” Todd said in a statement. “Having a sworn person — whether they are an officer in uniform or a member of my command team acting on their own — operating independent of operations planning is unacceptable and dangerous. Deputy Chief Osmundson has accepted full ownership of his actions.”

Osmundson said Wednesday that he fully expected to get disciplined for his actions but said he took an oath to protect life and property and was trying to protect officers, the protesters and property in the downtown he loves so much.

“The actions of Deputy Chief Osmundson were outside of protocol, creating a danger for himself and any officer who may have needed to come to his aid,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney in a statement. “Maintaining the public’s trust is critically important to our entire team.”