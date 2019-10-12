Fargo Police Investigating Kidnapping

Fargo Police were notified of a possible kidnapping Saturday at 12:43 p.m.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kristin Dawn Hettervig. She is described as a 33-year-old woman, 5’2″, approximately 130 pounds with blonde hair. Kristen notified her brother that she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Thomas Roy Hanson who is 41 years old.

Fargo police say they may be traveling in a white GMC pick up truck with possible ND ‘535 AZX’ plates. Their last known location was Barnes County, North Dakota.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, please call 9-11.