Fargo provides license, utility breaks to bars, restaurants

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Elected officials in North Dakota’s largest city are providing pandemic relief to bars and restaurants by waiving utility charges and providing liquor license rebates.

The Fargo City Commission program eliminates utility fees to qualifying businesses from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 2021. It also provides retroactive license refunds. The costs will be covered by federal funds designated for COVID-19 relief.

Fargo has about 440 licenses bars and restaurants, which have been among the hardest-hit businesses nationwide during the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, virus cases across North Dakota have declined dramatically in December.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 71% over the last two weeks.