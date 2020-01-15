Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Fargo woman left 6 children home alone with overdosed man

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Fargo police say 32-year-old Amber Barrett left six children in her custody home alone with the body of Faruq Shahid.

Court documents show Barrett told officers Shahid overdosed, and she had to go to work.

But, since this all took place last November, many are asking — why did it take two months for her to face charges?

Prosecuting attorneys at the Cass County Courthouse say this time span is normal.

And while Barrett is not on the jail roster, prosecuting attorneys confirm there is a warrant out for her arrest.

They say it took two months to process charges because the case didn’t start with an arrest back in November — instead, police sent this to the state in long-form, meaning officers need time to collect evidence, and then the state needs time to go through their report.

“It’s not unusually long. The event happened in November of 2019. Those kinds of things can take further follow up for their investigation, and that looks to be the case in this instance,” said Ryan Youngren, assistant state attorney in Cass County.

We checked just minutes ago, and Barret has still not been arrested.
Social services say it cannot say if those six children are in someone else’s custody.

The children are between the ages of 8 and 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Cold Weather/Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather/Businesses"

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"

Australian bushfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian bushfires"

The Children's Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Children's Blizzard"

Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14"

Mandan Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Hockey"

Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge