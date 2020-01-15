Fargo woman left 6 children home alone with overdosed man

Fargo police say 32-year-old Amber Barrett left six children in her custody home alone with the body of Faruq Shahid.

Court documents show Barrett told officers Shahid overdosed, and she had to go to work.

But, since this all took place last November, many are asking — why did it take two months for her to face charges?

Prosecuting attorneys at the Cass County Courthouse say this time span is normal.

And while Barrett is not on the jail roster, prosecuting attorneys confirm there is a warrant out for her arrest.

They say it took two months to process charges because the case didn’t start with an arrest back in November — instead, police sent this to the state in long-form, meaning officers need time to collect evidence, and then the state needs time to go through their report.

“It’s not unusually long. The event happened in November of 2019. Those kinds of things can take further follow up for their investigation, and that looks to be the case in this instance,” said Ryan Youngren, assistant state attorney in Cass County.

We checked just minutes ago, and Barret has still not been arrested.

Social services say it cannot say if those six children are in someone else’s custody.

The children are between the ages of 8 and 15.