Farm State of Mind: Farm Bureau launches online resource directory for farmers & families

Local News

AFBF has launched a easy-to-use online directory of resources for farmers facing mental health challenges

Posted: / Updated:

KX Ag and Energy Insight 5-10-21

American Farm Bureau Federation or AFBF calls itself the voice of agriculture..

And, In recognition of Mental Health Month AFBF has launched a comprehensive, easy-to-use online directory of resources for farmers, ranchers, and their families who are experiencing stress and mental health challenges.

For today’s KX Ag & Energy Insight we take a look at the Farm State of Mind Resource Directory.

In 2019 the NDFB promotion and education committee wanted to do something for farmers and ranchers and rural North Dakota, letting them know that they’re not alone in times of challenge.

NDFB put together a five episode podcast called Conversations on Coping.

We will have the full report and video up later this morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Road to Recovery

National Day Calendar

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News