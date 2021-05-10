Farm State of Mind: Farm Bureau launches online resource directory for farmers & families

AFBF has launched a easy-to-use online directory of resources for farmers facing mental health challenges

American Farm Bureau Federation or AFBF calls itself the voice of agriculture..

And, In recognition of Mental Health Month AFBF has launched a comprehensive, easy-to-use online directory of resources for farmers, ranchers, and their families who are experiencing stress and mental health challenges.

For today’s KX Ag & Energy Insight we take a look at the Farm State of Mind Resource Directory.

In 2019 the NDFB promotion and education committee wanted to do something for farmers and ranchers and rural North Dakota, letting them know that they’re not alone in times of challenge.

NDFB put together a five episode podcast called Conversations on Coping.

We will have the full report and video up later this morning.