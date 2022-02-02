

“I think it’s really important to have the kids growing up on a farm and to have kids on a farm. The sooner we can get kids on the farm the better,” said Jonathon Moser, owner of Forager Farm.

Imagine all the corn, tomatoes, and even cucumbers you see grown on farms, it’s all done by a process and that’s something Jonathan Moser is planning to share with students.

“It was winter when we started, we weren’t able to do any tours but hopefully this summer we’ll be able to get some kids out,” Moser said.

Agriculture in North Dakota plays an important role, and that’s why Bismarck Public Schools has the farm to school program allowing farmers to give students a taste of the grown harvest.

“We’ve been meeting with farmers to see what they can grow, the amount that they’re willing to grow and just keeping that communication, that dialogue going,” Bismarck Public Schools Nutritionist Michelle Wagner said.

Microgreens are growing right now, but farmers like Moser are planning to plant spring crops soon.

“We’re the largest school district and we go through a lot of food every single day. Fruits and vegetables are very important and so kids have to take a fruit and vegetable every day,” Wagner said.

Moser said he sees the importance of children learning about agriculture.

“My grandparents always had a garden. It started as a summer Saturday and then I started farming eight years ago,” Moser said.

Both Wagner and Moser agree that partnership will help students appreciate how much work it takes to go in the ground from farm to school and perhaps best of all Wagner says, “They’re getting something local.”

The school district is meeting with the six farmers about plans for the spring involving student visits.

Wagner also said Cucumbers by far are the kids’ favorite and they’re pretty easy to grow here in North Dakota. Tomatoes are probably their second favorite.