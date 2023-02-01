DES LACS, N.D. (KXNET) — Farm-to-table is a way for people to shop locally and support our local producers.

In North Dakota, a popular way for people to get their food is from farm to table.

The movement promotes consumers buying goods directly from producers to ensure the freshest quality of food.

At Sundsbak Farms, a fourth-generation Angus farm and ranch in Des Lacs, they sell directly to customers.

“Our 7/S beef sector is where we sell meat directly to the consumer so it’s from conception to consumption. So we calve out the cows, we feed them, and then we prepare them and pack them for consumers’ conception,” said Madison Sundsbak, the daughter of the owner of Sundsbak Farms/ 7/S Beef.

She says her family decided to make the change because they saw a need in their community.

“Generations like my generation want to know where their food is coming from so it’s great for us to get to connect with these people at farmer’s markets and we actually attended our first Pride of Dakota showcase in Minot here as well. And so it’s just really great to have those conversations directly with our consumers of how they enjoy our product and kind of the different things they do with our product,” said Sundsbak.

But it wasn’t always like this.

Sundsbak says the farm didn’t always sell farm-to-table, but now consumers have an interest in knowing where their food comes from.

“We have not always sold directly to the consumer, but there’s no hiding the fact that the biggest problem in agriculture today is the gap between producers and consumers because truthfully, consumers don’t know where their food is coming from. A lot of people think that their food is just, it comes from the grocery store,” said Sundsbak.

And in addition to selling beef, there is also a normal farming operation as well.

“We actually have wheat, soybeans, those kinds of things as well. We also grow corn and silage for our cows as well,” said Sundsbak.

According to the USDA, most produce loses its nutrients within 24 hours of harvesting.

For this reason, most farm-to-table opportunities provide same-day harvest for their food, providing customers with these important nutrients in their meals.