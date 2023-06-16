WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Farm to Table Dinner is happening once again for the third year.

According to a news release, the dinner is hosted by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce’s (WACC) Agriculture Committee which worked with the Williams County Soil Conservation District (SCD) and it’s happening on Wednesday, June 28.

It started as just a small gathering on a farm and now it’s grown into a large event at the SCD Tree Shed, and it aims to educate people about the agriculture industry.

Farm to Table is an educational experience that allows people to taste food that’s representative of commodities in the area, interact with farm equipment, see a demonstration from TrainND-Northwest that shows how drones are used, and hear from a fourth-generation farmer and rancher.

“I’m always excited when I get the opportunity to share our family story and our diverse role in agriculture with others. Being able to connect with consumers and share how we care for our animals and the land is something I’m incredibly proud of,” said Calli Thorne, a farmer and rancher at Triangle M Ranch & Feedlot.

Several partners worked together to make this dinner a reality and to offer a true farm-to-table meal.

“This event is something very near and dear to our hearts as we are always striving to better bridge the gap between agriculture. This is a fun-filled way to do that by having locally sourced items that are grown right here in our own backyards,” said SCD District Manager and WACC Ag Committee Vice Chair, Molly Jugovic.

You can buy tickets for the dinner online.