WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Plenty of North Dakotans make a living on the farm or ranch. And that means the ag industry covers quite a bit of real estate. But many people simply don’t know where their food comes from.

That’s where Farm to Table in Williston comes in. The third annual Farm to Table event was held in Williston on Wednesday.

The event featured a meal, a keynote address, a drone demonstration, and cover crop trial information.

Food from the event was even locally sourced, including lamb meatballs, drinks, and more.

“And I think the thing that is interesting now is that less than 1% of the population is tied to agriculture. Right? They say on average, people are about three generations removed from a farm or ranch,” said Calli Thorne, rancher and owner of Triangle M Ranch & Feedlot.

Thorne shared her personal experience running a ranch, her family history of ranching, and how she advocates for producers in the state.

“I heard a quote earlier today when I was listening to a podcast and they said ‘What got you here, will keep you there.’ So in other words, I think a lot of times in agriculture we can sometimes get the brunt end of stuff. Like well, why do you guys do that? Or all of you should just have your own gardens in your backyard. And have your own steers and raise your own animals, but is that a reality,” said Thorne.

TrainND Northwest was in charge of the drone presentation. Drones are growing in popularity in many industries, including in agriculture. They can cover large areas quickly and efficiently. Drones can also be equipped with sprayers to apply pesticides and fertilizers.

“There’s a lot that can be done with drones. We have drones that can gather data on a field, we can fly over. We can, within 15 minutes, collect that quarter section, collect that information. It’ll tell us where most of the weeds are, the higher weed density/less weed density, which section of the field has more moisture/less moisture. Whatever your chemical you’re applying, based on the criteria you set, it can tell you where you need to apply more or less of it, makes you more efficient, more cost-effective,” said James Agre, the safety trainer of TrainND Northwest.

He adds the use of drones in ag, could even reduce costs and increase crop yields.

The Farm to Table event is presented each year by the Williston Chamber of Commerce and the Williams County Soil Conservation District.