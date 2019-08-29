Farmer Says Hours of Service Regulations are Bad for Business

For 20 years a Hurdsfield Farmer ran his own freight company, hauling his harvested crops over our Northern border.

Now, he says that’s no longer feasible.

Chad Weckerly helps manage a family farm in Hurdsfield, but nowadays he has to hire an outside trucking company to carry his goods to market, costing him more than running it himself.

He tells KX News, Hours of Service, or HOS regulations, are to blame.

Hours of Service Regulations dictate how long and how far truck drivers can go before forced breaks. But Weckerly says the rules are far too strict.

He shares, “We had to exit the freight business, because we could not employ drivers, at any wage. It’s unfortunate we have to dumb things down to the poorest driver on the road.”

Politicians in Washington, including Republican Senator John Hoeven from North Dakota, are pushing for leniency.

Senator Hoeven explains, “It’s different than a trucking company that’s hauling all the time…gotta remember, the farmer grows his crops or he raises his cattle, and he needs to get them to market at a certain time of year.”

Weckerly adds, “A tractor can go out to a field and work 20 hours a day or longer, and then the rest of the industry that has to service that grower can only work 10 or 11 hours a day. It’s very troubling.”

Lawmakers have been passing a 150-mile exemption for the ag industry for several years, so that farmers and ranchers have an extra 150 miles to get home or to their destination, so their crops and meat don’t spoil.

But Senator Hoeven is hoping for a permanent solution: the Modernizing Agricultural Transportation Act.

The US Senator shares, “And what it does is it requires the Department of Transportation to work with the Department of Agriculture, come up with requirements or rules that work for agriculture and then put those in place.”

In the meantime, Weckerly Family Farms hired a trucking company to move their harvest, but it’s costing him, in a time he says, farmers cannot afford it.

Weckerly adds, “The current way we’ve tried to regulate trucking companies over the last 20 years has all just been penalties. It’s all just been penalties, and that isn’t the best way to run a business.”

Senator Hoeven says the Modernizing Ag Transportation Act has been introduced in the Senate. It hasn’t made it to the floor yet, and the Senator says that’s the next step to getting it passed. His goal is by the end of the year.

As for Weckerly, he’s asking for a system that would reward good drivers with more time.